Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has looked to the future after last night's Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City and claimed he hopes it is just the start of his journey at the North East club.

Gustavo Hamer's second half strike proved decisive at the Riverside last night as the Sky Blues edged past Boro with a 1-0 victory to book a Wembley date with Luton Town at the end of the month - with a place in the Premier League on the line.

The Teessiders will rue missed chances in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena but credit has to go to Mark Robins' side, who worked tirelessly across the two-legged tie to keep them out.

Michael Carrick addresses Middlesbrough future

Boro now face another season in the Championship and will likely be among the favourites for promotion after an impressive turnaround under Carrick in 2022/23.

The former Manchester United midfielder took charge with the club languishing near the bottom of the table in October but masterminded a fourth-place finish and introduced a pulse-raising, attacking style of football that saw them outscore everyone else in the division bar title winners Burnley.

There have been admiring glances from the Premier League as a result but, speaking to The Northern Echo, Carrick suggested that he would be back to lead the promotion charge next season.

He said: "I’m proud of the players and their effort, and the whole club really, the staff and supporters, for how far we’ve come. I’m proud of the journey we’ve been on so far, and hopefully, it’s just the start of something.

“It’s up to us to make the next step now, as hard as it is right now and as tough as it is to take. It’s a tough experience for the boys, the young players haven’t had that kind of experience or played in that type of environment before so hopefully they’ll be better for it. I’m sure they will be.”

The Boro boss added: "I’ve felt during my career, and in life in general, that the tough times are the ones you end up learning from and coming back stronger when you come through it.

“As tough as it is now, and horrible to go through, we’ve got a lot of time to think about it over the summer and we’ve got to come back stronger.”

Could Michael Carrick leave Middlesbrough this summer?

Carrick's post-match comments suggest he's not thinking about leaving the Riverside any time soon but it would be hard to resist an offer from a Premier League team.

Two of his former clubs, Tottenham and West Ham, have been touted as potentially interested parties.

It does seem a little too soon for him to make the jump to the top flight, however, and you wonder whether they might wait it out to let him get a bit more experience under their belt.

That would be best for all parties - particularly Boro ahead of another promotion push next term.