Michael Carrick has revealed that Middlesbrough are in the midst of an injury crisis ahead of their game against Hull City.

Boro have more or less guaranteed their play-off spot after thumping Norwich City 5-1 on Friday night. They can mathematically confirm their spot in this year’s play-offs with a win in midweek and if other results go their way.

Michael Carrick’s side got off to the perfect start, with Aaron Ramsey slotting home after seven minutes. In a seven-minute period, Hayden Hackney and a double from Cameron Archer ended any hope Norwich had of getting something from the game.

Middlesbrough’s top goal scorer this season, Chuba Akpom, rounded off the scoreline by slotting home four minutes after halftime.

Early Middlesbrough team news

Now, ahead of their game against Hull, Carrick has stated that he is "counting the number of players" that he will have available for the game.

Middlesbrough were without defender Dael Fry and midfielder Riley McGree for the game against Norwich. While they also suffered a further blow, with Ramsey and Marcus Forss both having to be replaced after picking up knocks.

Therefore, heading into this game against a Hull side that is unbeaten in their five games in the league and looking to finish in the top 10, they are without several key attacking players.

What did Michael Carrick say about injuries?

Speaking before this game, Carrick didn’t reveal the extent of any injuries or if any of these players will be fit in time for the game against Hull, but he did state that he is working with a smaller group of players.

He told Teesside Live: “We’re counting the amount of players we’ll have available for Wednesday night. We’ll have to see who’s fit and able to go, and who isn’t. We’re still assessing the boys really because it’s such a quick turnaround. We’ll carry on doing that and see how they are over the next few days."

Carrick wasn’t keen to add any timelines to players but was hoping that with not many games left in the season his injured players won’t be out for the rest of the campaign.

He added: “I don’t want to speak too early or be too drastic on it. But, of course, time is running out so anything you pick up at this stage, there is always a risk of that. But I’m not thinking about that right now.

“It’s not concerning because that’s the beauty of having a good squad and good players part of the group. I always ask them to be ready to play, and I’ve said for a long time how important the squad is and how important it is to be ready when you’re not playing.

"Sometimes it’s in the biggest moments when you need to be ready. That’s what we’ve worked towards all season, and who knows what’s ahead."

As Middlesbrough have nearly guaranteed their place in the play-offs, there isn’t as much of a rush to have these players back. However, the play-offs can be determined on momentum, and Carrick will know it is key to have these players back sooner rather than later, as he will want them fit and firing heading into all these important games.