Michael Carrick discusses tactical approach after landing Middlesbrough job

Michael Carrick refused to give much away on exactly how his Middlesbrough side will play, although he revealed he will encourage an ‘attractive’ approach but the focus is on getting results as soon as possible.

The 41-year-old is a hugely respected figure in English football after enjoying a brilliant career that included winning multiple trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, with Manchester United.

Since retiring, Carrick was a coach and had a spell in charge at Old Trafford, but few know exactly how his side will play.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the new Boro chief didn’t want to open up too much when addressing the media, but the iNews have revealed that Carrick wants to play ‘attractive, attacking but most importantly winning football’.

Picking up results will be the aim in the short-term, with Boro sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Carrick’s first game in charge of the Teesside outfit comes this weekend when they travel to take on Preston at Deepdale.

The verdict

There’s a sense of intrigue as to how Carrick’s side will play and it’s going to be interesting to get a first view of the team against North End on Saturday.

Given the way he played the game, along with the fact he was at United and featured for England, you would expect him to encourage attacking, passing football, which is what the fans want to see.

But, as he says, the most important thing right now is results and Carrick will be desperate for a fast start to help the side up the table.

