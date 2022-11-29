Michael Carrick details key reason behind decision to join Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has admitted he came to the Riverside Stadium to force himself out of his comfort zone, speaking candidly to Teesside Live.

The former Manchester United midfielder had remained at Old Trafford as part of the club’s coaching staff and even oversaw three games in caretaker charge of the Red Devils last year following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, shortly after the end of his caretaker spell in December, he decided to leave the Premier League giants and it was unclear at that point where he would go next following a promising mini managerial spell.

He had been heavily linked with the Boro job last month – but looked set to turn it down before deciding to make the move to the Riverside later on in October and has managed to enjoy a reasonably successful start to life on Teesside.

Winning 10 points from a possible 15 in his opening five league games, that has been seen as a huge achievement by some considering his inexperience and the fact predecessor Chris Wilder struggled during the early stages of the season.

Carrick has revealed he took the job to get out of his comfort zone – but still claims he feels at home at his current club.

He said: “When I’m in somewhere, I’m all in. But I got comfortable in that role at United and you’ve got to come out of that comfort zone sometimes to test yourself and make your own way. That’s why I’m here.

“This is where I started all those years ago, so there is kind of a feeling of real belonging here – and I don’t say that as a throwaway line, that’s how it feels.

“I’ve felt really at home in these last few days.”

The Verdict:

It could have been easy for Carrick to stay at United and in fairness, there may have been a chance for him to get the top job in the summer following the departure of Ralf Rangnick.

However, after Solskjaer, the Red Devils may have wanted to move for an outsider like ten Hag rather than someone who had previously been at the club as a player like Carrick was.

And that’s why he needed to move on if he wanted to become a manager, something Kieran McKenna did when he took the job at Ipswich Town.

The Irishman is currently thriving at Portman Road and it wouldn’t be a surprise if McKenna played a huge part in Carrick’s decision to go it alone because the former has been nothing short of magnificent since taking charge of the Tractor Boys.

And the former United midfielder has been very successful at the Riverside so far – but it remains to be seen whether his side can retain their consistency under his stewardship.

In the end, this consistency will determine how much of a success Carrick is on Teesside.