Michael Carrick details his approach at Middlesbrough amid promotion expectations

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick believes his side needs to take a short-term approach in their quest to lift themselves out of danger and compete at the right end of the Championship table, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Teesside outfit are currently in 21st place following a mixed time under former caretaker boss Leo Percovich, who did a reasonably decent job of lifting the club out of the relegation zone during his five-game spell at the helm.

However, they remain just one point above the drop zone and will be in the bottom three by 10pm this evening if Coventry City win all three points against Rotherham United, with the former having the home advantage.

This would put Carrick under pressure straight away, with the 41-year-old’s first game in charge coming against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon, not exactly an easy assignment.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be reeling from their 4-2 derby loss against Blackpool and will be keen to make amends for that defeat in front of their home crowd.

And a defeat against the Lilywhites would only increase pressure on Boro, who were expected to be competing at the top end of the division this season.

Carrick believes the focus needs to be on their upcoming games before the World Cup as opposed to the bigger picture, saying (via Teesside Live): “Without looking too far ahead, it’s about creating that feeling and making that a habit.

“Of course, we want to be higher up the league and we want to be pushing for promotion and to be in the next league above.

“But one step at a time, let’s be patient. Let’s look at the next game, look at the next month.”

The Verdict:

Boro do need to look at the short term at this stage because complacency could creep in otherwise and this is the last thing they need in their current situation.

If they haven’t already, they need to realise the current situation they are in and look to get themselves away from the drop zone as quickly as possible, because West Bromwich Albion could easily force their way up the table with a new manager at the helm, Hull City have recovered well and it feels like a matter of time before Coventry City are in a much healthier position too.

If they fail to force their way up the division in the coming months, relegation will continue to be a worry and that would be such a blow for a side that have a squad as strong as they do.

Not only do they have a decent amount of quality in their squad – but they also have several options in multiple areas including their central defence and forward department, leaving them with no excuses in their quest to reach a higher league position before the end of the season.