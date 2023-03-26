Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has said it is an absolute pleasure to coach Darragh Lenihan, whom he says leads by example in his squad.

Lenihan made the move to the Riverside Stadium on a free transfer last summer, departing Blackburn Rovers upon the expiry of his contract there.

Since then, Lenihan has gone on to make 33 Championship appearances this campaign, and has been a regular in the side under Michael Carrick.

“First and foremost, as a personality, as a character, he’s a really good person," the Boro boss said on Lenihan, via TeessideLive.

"He’s everything you want, desperate to learn, comes in every day wanting to improve, humble, stable. He’s a pleasure to have around. He’s one of the voices in the group and leads by example. As I said, a real pleasure.

“He’s got terrific attributes as a player, he reads the game really well, he’s clever and he’s developing. He won’t thank me for saying it, but he’s getting on a bit. Not over the hill by any stretch! But he’s not a young player any more and Darragh’ll know that. That’s part of the experience. You can see that confidence and belief in him, but that doesn’t stop him wanting to learn.

“It’s just instruction, what distances we want between players, what’s his role when covering certain spaces, in possession, what we’re asking him to look for, it’s not always easy.

“Personally, you come in, looking at the players, where my instinct takes me. Darragh has been terrific. He’s been a big part of what we’ve done.”

Middlesbrough and Lenihan get back underway in the Championship with an away trip to relegation strugglers Huddersfield Town, who will be keen to continue their recent resurgence.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1st, with kick-off set for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

It's really nice to hear Michael Carrick keen to praise a key member of his defensive unit in Darragh Lenihan.

A lot of the headlines this season, and quite rightly, have been on Chuba Akpom, so it is nice to see someone else being given some credit.

Indeed, it could be argued that at times, Lenihan's defensive contributions, along with those of his teammates at the back, have been just as important as Akpom's goals at the other end.

The Middlesbrough boss is clearly a big fan of the player and is no doubt glad the club made the decision to bring him in on a free transfer prior to Carrick's arrival.