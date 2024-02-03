Highlights Michael Carrick believes Middlesbrough made a sensible decision to avoid last-minute transfers, prioritising quality over quantity.

Despite Morgan Rogers' departure, Carrick is confident in the team's current attacking options to compete for a top-six finish.

Middlesbrough's transfer window was quiet, with only defensive addition Luke Ayling. Carrick acknowledges the challenge of a top-six finish but believes there's little they could do in the limited January market.

Michael Carrick believes that it was sensible for Middlesbrough to avoid any last minute January transfer business in a somewhat surprising reveal.

The club saw Morgan Rogers depart in the final stages of the winter market following an agreement with Aston Villa.

Boro moved to bring Luke Ayling and Finn Azaz to the Riverside early in the month, but their business ended there with nobody coming in following Rogers’ departure.

Middlesbrough are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this campaign, but opted not to splash the cash in an attempt to gain ground on their top six rivals.

There was some speculation that a new forward could be signed before last Thursday’s deadline, but no deal managed to materialise.

Carrick delivers Middlesbrough transfer verdict

Carrick has claimed that he wanted to avoid bringing in players for the sake of it, suggesting it had to be the right deal for him to want the club to pursue it.

He believes that the current attacking options has enough goals in it to compete for a top six finish this campaign.

"For us bringing players into the group, it's vital they have to improve you,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

"They have to be the right ones for different reasons.

“It's not a case of just bringing someone in to be a stop-gap or to fill a slot, they have to really improve us and there has to be a really good reason for that.

“We feel the players we have brought in, we're really happy with.

“They're here for good reason and we've seen that already.

"Certainly in forward areas we're flexible, boys can play across the forward line, we can mix it up a bit in terms of positioning which is good for us.

“We certainly feel there's enough goals throughout the team to make the difference."

Middlesbrough transfers

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan Luke Ayling Leeds United Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Permanent

Middlesbrough had a busy summer transfer window, with a number of big names departing.

The likes of Chuba Akpom, Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Ryan Giles all left the club, with the latter trio returning to their parent club after the end of their loan spells.

This led to a number of fresh faces arriving at the Riverside in their place, including Rogers.

The former Manchester City winger spent just six months with the club before being sold for a profit.

It has been reported that Villa agreed a deal worth an initial £8 million that could rise to £15 million.

A quiet window for Middlesbrough

A new defensive addition was certainly needed at the Riverside due to their injury issues at the back, so bringing a short-term solution like Ayling in was smart.

It was surprising that the club didn’t pursue another forward following Rogers’ departure, but no signing might be better than the wrong one in this case.

The challenge of earning a top six finish will be difficult, and a big new name could have helped bridge the gap to their rivals.

However, the January market is less flexible and finding that right player obviously proved impossible, so there is little the club can do at that stage but stick with what they have.

Even so, it's a surprise to hear a manager back the club for opting against a late-window move - particularly after a key player departs.