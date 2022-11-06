Michael Carrick delivers positive Middlesbrough verdict after Bristol City draw

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was pleased with how his side performed against Bristol City even though they couldn’t get the three points.

The new Boro chief went into the game against the Robins’, his first at the Riverside Stadium, having lost and won in his first two games.

And, even though the Teesside outfit dominated possession and had the better of the chances, they could only draw as Chuba Akpom cancelled out Andi Weimann’s opener.

The result has left Boro just one point above the relegation zone but Carrick told the Northern Echo that there were signs of encouragement from the game.

“We wanted to win the game, we did enough to win the game performance wise, so there are two sides to it. I can’t really ask much more of the lads. I think they’ve done ever so well, limited a dangerous team to not a lot and controlled large spells with penetration and looking dangerous at the same time.

“If you take the balance of the performance, it was very good. Points are what make the difference, I’m not swerving that. But at this stage, three games in, we can definitely look forward and be positive with what we’ve done so far.”

The verdict

This is a very fair assessment from Carrick because it was a good performance from Boro as they moved the ball well, they controlled the play but they just lacked that ruthless edge in the final third.

Plus, he doesn’t hide away from the fact that it’s a results business and he knows the side need to keep improving to get away from the relegation zone.

On the whole though, this was a good showing from Boro and it has given Carrick a platform to build on moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.