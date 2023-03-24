Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has claimed it is "huge" to "have players like Jonny Howson in the dressing room" and picked the out-of-contract captain as someone that sets an example for the rest of the squad.

Despite the emergence of rising star Hayden Hackney and the January arrival of Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United, the 34-year-old has remained a key player in Carrick's midfield as Boro have pushed for promotion in the Championship.

Howson has been ever-present since arriving at the Riverside in 2017, never missing more than five league games a season and amassing 269 appearances in total for the Teessiders.

He was handed a one-year extension last summer but is out of contract again at the end of the 2022/23 campaign - with reports in January suggesting he had no plans to retire.

His importance this term suggests Boro will look to tie him down for at least one more year and the head coach certainly appears to be a big fan.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Carrick picked him out as a player that sets an example for the rest of the squad.

He said: "It’s huge to have players like Jonny Howson in the dressing room. We’re fortunate to have some really good characters and leaders in the group. They’re leaders in different ways as well.

"Some lead by example, like Jonny. Model professional and a great example to the younger lads on how to prolong your career and how to behave and bring out the best in yourself.

"He’s been a credit to himself since I’ve been at the club. It’s a real pleasure to work with him. Then you have some of the other boys who are a bit more vocal. I can trust them all, that’s the biggest thing for me.

"I trust them all and you can see that sometimes they work things out for themselves on the pitch, which is even better for me.

"You look to certain lads in certain situations, good and bad, to manage the group and that feeds through. The younger boys couldn’t hope for a better group of senior lads to look up to and learn from."

The Verdict

What a phenomenal servant to the club Howson has been and continues to be.

He's been ever-present in the Boro side for years now and it speaks volumes about the levels he's still reaching that he's keeping Barlaser out of the side.

Carrick's comments highlight what he offers as a dressing room and training ground presence as well, which should be no surprise to anyone.

It would be a shock if Boro didn't look to tie him down for at least one more season.