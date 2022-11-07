Michael Carrick delivers glowing Middlesbrough player verdict following Bristol City draw

Middlesbrough played out a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, with Chuba Akpom’s 47th-minute strike levelling the contest after Andreas Weimann fired the visitors into a tenth-minute lead.

Boro currently sit 20th in the second tier standings and will be hoping that they can distance themselves from the relegation places under Michael Carrick’s stewardship.

One player who particularly thrived on Saturday afternoon, and was outlined as the “best player on the pitch” by a report from the Gazette Live was Australian midfielder Riley McGree.

Providing his thoughts on the 24-year-old’s display against the Robins, Carrick told the Northern Echo: “He deserved a goal, Riley. He got himself in great positions, good passes, shots and looked dangerous. He looks comfortable in that position.

Quiz: Which British club did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 BRITT ASSOMBALONGA NOTTINGHAM FOREST WATFORD

“He gives us so much as well off the ball. He’s smart, he’s intelligent, he knows the game and knows his position well. You just want that goal or the three points to top the performance off. But nevertheless, I think the boys (and McGree) will take a lot of confidence from the way they played.”

The verdict

McGree is a player with a very high ceiling and there is real scope for him to become a vitally important part of how Middlesbrough go on to operate under Carrick.

Positive and effective in possession, and a real workhorse out of it, he is someone that can make important contributions all across the pitch.

Possessing a wand of a left foot too, McGree has the ability to score, create and progress the play, with the 24-year-old providing a lot of desirable attributes to Middlesbrough’s midfield.

It will be interesting to see how he fares up at the World Cup with Australia and whether that will be able to aid his development at Boro.