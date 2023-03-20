Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has revealed there has been "no communication" from Crystal Palace concerning the vacant manager's job.

A report from The Guardian claimed last week that Carrick could be a candidate that the Premier League look at as a replacement for Patrick Vieira while on Friday the Eagles confirmed that the Frenchman had been relieved of his duties.

That may have been cause for concern for Boro supporters but the former Manchester United midfielder eased fears on Saturday as he told ITV (Football League Highlights Show) that Palace had not made an approach.

He said (via HITC): "No communication.

“I am delighted to be here with this great group of players. (Middlesbrough is) a great club. The supporters have been incredible with me as well.

“I’m delighted to watch the team play like they did today (vs Preston). And hopefully, there will be some more of them between now and the end of the season.”

Boro beat Preston North End 4-0 on Saturday to close the gap on second-placed Sheffield United to three points ahead of the international break.

That result continued Carrick's phenomenal start to life at the Riverside. The Teessiders were 21st in the table when he took charge but he has turned the fortunes around the fortunes of their talented but previously underperforming squad and now has them battling for automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Carrick's update will be music to the ears of Boro supporters.

It's no surprise that he is drawing links to the Premier League given the way he's turned things around for Boro but it appears Palace aren't after him for the time being.

That could change in the summer, particularly if they go for a short-term appointment like Roy Hodgson as reports suggest.

If Boro don't go up this term, there will be speculation about Carrick's future in the summer - at the very least.