Boro sit 12th in the Championship after their first 17 games, having won seven, drawn three and lost seven. Last season under Carrick, they finished strongly in 4th, but this season it appears they have lost their touch slightly.

Dael Fry and Paddy McNair have been the centre-back partnership chosen by Carrick most regularly this season, and while they are both competent defenders, the side's defensive record has been quite poor this season. Perhaps it is time to switch things up and bring in a man who has showed quality in the past, but has been on the sidelines for a long period of time.

Boro have a big game at home to sixth-placed Preston on Tuesday. Could we see the return of Matt Clarke in the starting eleven?

Matt Clarke's time at Boro

After a successful spell at Portsmouth earlier in his career, Middlesbrough signed Clarke from Brighton for a reported £2.5m in August 2022. Straight after signing, he was thrown into the starting eleven for six consecutive Championship games and appeared to be a key asset to Boro's defence.

However, he soon suffered a back injury that would sadly put an abrupt end to his season, and it was only October. Over a year later, those six starts remain his only competitive appearances for the club as he endured a long road to recovery. So far this season, he has yet to make an appearance, but we may start to see him more often very soon.

It was good news in September of this year when Middlesbrough announced Clarke had played his first game in nearly a year, a behind-closed-doors friendly against Carlisle United. The 27-year-old returned to the first-team squad in late October and has been on the bench in Boro's last five league games.

With the side's current defensive record being nothing to boast about, Carrick could look to Clarke as a solution to the issue.

What is the defensive issue at Boro?

Middlesbrough have conceded 26 goals in 17 Championship games this season, and while there have been some strong defensive performances here and there, it all boils down to consistency. The side recently hosted league leaders, Leicester City, and picked up a phenomenal 1-0 win in which the Boro defence rightfully earned plaudits.

However, their next game consisted of a disappointing performance as they conceded three goals to mid-table Bristol City, in a 3-2 away loss. Dael Fry and Paddy McNair started both games, so despite there being consistency in team selection, there is clearly some inconsistency in performances.

Is Matt Clarke the solution?

It may be worth giving Clarke a run of games at centre-half, perhaps alongside Dael Fry who has started every Championship games this season for Boro. January is right around the corner, so Carrick could use this short period to test Clarke in the defence before he can strengthen in the transfer window if necessary.

Clarke has proved himself to be a rock at the back for Portsmouth in the past, and a return to Boro's starting eleven could very well be on the cards.