Michael Carrick confirms the action taken regarding out on loan Middlesbrough players

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has confirmed that he is monitoring the progress of the players loaned out by his side this season.

There are a number of players who have departed the Riverside Stadium on a temporary basis this season, in order to get game time elsewhere.

Some of those are experienced players such as Joe Lumley at Reading or Grant Hall at Rotherham, who are approaching the end of their contracts with ‘Boro.

However, there are also a number of younger prospects, such as Josh Coburn at Bristol Rovers, Matthew Hoppe at Hibernian, Sol Brynn at Swindon, and Hayden Coulson at Aberdeen, looking to stake a claim for a place in Carrick’s side for next season.

Now it seems as though the Middlesbrough boss will be well aware of how those players are faring, and whether they are ready to play a part at The Riverside in the not too distant future.

Asked whether he watches those players who the club have sent out on loan, Carrick told the Teesside Gazette: “Of course we do. We have a setup and a number of staff members who work with the loan players and liaise with them and then obviously feed that information back up to us.

“We’re fully aware of all the boys’ situations – how they’re doing, how they’re playing, are they in the team or not. Of course, that’s a big part of the role each week.

“Of course the here and now, the short-term and what’s happening now is important, but that doesn’t stop us planning for the week after, the month after, the summer and the transfer window etc.

“That planning goes on and young players potentially coming back into the group is a big part of that. It all fits the bigger picture. It’s great experience for them, especially the younger boys going out on loan.

“Sometimes it’s a good experience, sometimes it’s a tougher experience. But that variety of experiences will benefit them in the end.

“The hope is always that they come back to us better people and better players and develop and learn as they go, ready to come back here in the summer.”

The Verdict

This is absolutely the right approach for Carrick and Middlesbrough to take to those out on loan players.

For starters, the progress and form that these players show during their loan spells elsewhere, is going to impact ‘Boro’s plans for the next transfer window, in terms of deciding whether they need to sign in a certain position.

Beyond that, watching these players in this way will ensure they still feel a part of the Middlesbrough setup, something that should help maintain their morale ahead of their eventual returns to the club.

With that in mind, this is a stance that makes perfect sense, and given how he has done most other things since arriving at ‘Boro, it is no huge surprise Carrick is taking it.