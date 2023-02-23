Michael Carrick clarifies situation of Middlesbrough veteran ahead of summer transfer window

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that the club are in discussions with captain Jonny Howson in regards to his future on Teesside, with the veteran’s contract set to expire this summer.

Howson has been a Boro player for five-and-a-half years, having joined from Norwich City in 2017 for around £6 million and in his time at the Riverside Stadium he has barely missed a league game.

In his first five full seasons, Howson played in 218 out of the club’s 230 Championship matches and despite now being 34 years of age he has been an ever-present in the 2022-23 season, playing in all 33 matches with all-but one coming from the start.

The years have well and truly been rolled back by Howson this season as Boro push for promotion back to the Premier League, and his performances have created a discussion on if – or when for that matter – he will put pen-to-paper on a contract extension.

Time is running out on his current deal and it may be somewhat of a surprise that he hasn’t extended his time for at least one more year already.

Carrick though has moved to clarify Howson’s situation, but did not necessarily state that a deal to keep him at the club is close.

“We’re planning ahead,” Carrick admitted in regards to new contracts to current squad players – Howson included – per the Northern Echo.

“I think that showed through the January window with what we were trying to do, too. We were trying to plan ahead and have a clear plan.

“Obviously, we know where we want to be at the end of the season and beyond, so we’re dealing with that (Howson’s contract position) as we go along.

“There’s stuff going on behind the scenes, and that’s just part of planning for the short term, and also for the longer term as we build too. That’s work that we’re doing constantly anyway.”

The Verdict

It seems like a no-brainer to get Howson tied down to an extension whatever division Boro are playing in next season.

He will be 35 at the start of the 2023-24 campaign but he has played 90 minutes in most of his appearances this season, so he still has the legs to go – at least at Championship level.

Of course though Dan Barlaser has been brought in within the last month with a view to the future – at his age Howson cannot go forever and Barlaser possesses similar qualities to the veteran which should see him be the replacement whenever Howson starts to regress.

That time isn’t yet though as he has been proving over the last few weeks and months, but if terms weren’t able to be agreed on then Howson would be a massive loss next season – even just for his presence in the squad alone with all the experience he possesses.