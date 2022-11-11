Michael Carrick claims Middlesbrough coach having impact already

Michael Carrick has admitted that his defenders are already benefitting from having Jonathan Woodgate back at the club after his return to Middlesbrough as a coach.

Dael Fry has been excelling alongside Darragh Lenihan recently since the change to a back four with Woodgate being cited as a major reason to their upturn in form.

The Boro graduate has endured a mixed campaign so far after finding himself out of the team under Chris Wilder. But the 25-year-old is back to his best under Carrick alongside summer signing Lenihan.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about their defensive upturn in form, Carrick says Woodgate has been a huge influence on that: “There are not many better than Woody.

“He’s had a bit of everything in his career Woody and so he can pass all that on to Dael as well as all the other boys every day. It’s more the drip-feeding information rather than any big sit-downs.”

Fry has impressed Carrick, who believes his first-choice centre-half pairing are bringing the best out of each other. But the improved defensive effort in recent games isn’t just down to the backline, but the overall team effort in front of them.

“I think a lot of it comes from us defending well as a team and having your layers of protection, starting from the boys up top.

“So it does make it easier for the boys at the back when they’ve got those layers of protection.”

Boro kept their first clean sheet under Carrick in their midweek win against Blackpool with the former Manchester United coach hoping for more.

Carrick’s side are currently on a three game unbeaten run and will be hoping three points against Norwich at the weekend will see them going into the World Cup break feeling positive.

The Verdict

Defensively, Boro have had plenty of control in games.

Of course that isn’t down to just the likes of Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan, but the overall team shape and philosophy Carrick is instilling into the side.

It’s not been a significant transition so far with Carrick optin for subtle changes, but whatever he and Woodgate are doing is clearly working as the side are back to their best and playing with confidence.