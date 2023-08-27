Highlights Middlesbrough suffered their third defeat in four league matches, placing them 22nd in the division with only one point. Performance has been disappointing.

Martin Payero, the Argentine midfielder, is not in Michael Carrick's plans for the season. Payero has been absent from matchday squads and may leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Payero's future at Middlesbrough is in question due to his lack of involvement and his contract expiring next summer. The club may need to sell him before the deadline to recoup some money.

Saturday afternoon turned out to be another difficult and disappointing one for Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick as they suffered their third defeat in four league matches.

Travelling away from home to face West Brom was never going to be an easy proposition. However, having lost 4-2 on the day, there will certainly be disappointment given their performance.

Not that the league standings matter too much at this stage, but Carrick's side now sit 22nd in the division, with just one point.

Despite that poor start, it appears that one Middlesbrough player is firmly not in Michael Carrick's plans this season - Martin Payero.

The Argentine midfielder returned to the Riverside Stadium this summer following a loan spell at Boca Juniors

What has Michael Carrick said about Martin Payero?

With Payero continuing to be absent from Middlesbrough's matchday squads in the Championship, his only club appearance for Boro since his return came in the EFL Cup victory over Huddersfield earlier this month.

"Individually, I don't know to be honest," said Carrick, when asked whether Payero may leave the club ahead of the transfer deadline, via the Northern Echo.

"Sometimes you have to expect the unexpected at this stage.

"That's not Martin in particular, that's just we don't know what's going to be thrown at us.

"We'll just have to wait and see."

How long does Martin Payero have left on his Middlesbrough contract?

Payero's future at the club is not only in question due to his lack of involvement in recent seasons, but also because of his current contract situation at the Riverside Stadium.

Indeed, having joined the club back in 2021, Payero put pen to paper on a three-year deal, which expires next summer.

This means that in January, Payero will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer next summer, if no new deal at Middlesbrough is agreed, which puts pressure on Boro to sell this summer if they are to recoup any of the money that they paid for him.

Have any clubs been linked with Martin Payero this summer?

The club that have most prevalently been linked wth Martin Payero this summer are Boca Juniors - the club that Payero spent the season on loan at last campaign.

Indeed, back in May, TEAMtalk claimed Boca were ready to sign Payero and then potentially sell him to a European club for profit.

Nothing has yet materialised, though.

Should Middlesbrough look to sell Martin Payero ahead of the transfer deadline?

With Martin Payero not yet included in any of the Championship squads for Middlesbrough, of course, the club should be looking to cash in on him before the end of the transfer window.

There is clearly talent there, but, if he does not fit into Carrick's plans, then the club should be looking to move him on given his current contract situation.

Otherwise, he is simply burning a hole in Middlesbrough's wage bill ahead of what will likely be a free transfer away next summer.

It remains to be seen if there are any suitors for Payero at this stage, though.