Michael Brown shares thoughts on recent Leeds United player decision

Michael Brown believes that it suits all parties for Ben White to remain at Leeds United until the end of the season.

The centre-back joined the Whites on a season-long loan ahead of the current campaign but that meant he was only contracted to the club until the end of June.

Of course, the current situation means the season is going to go beyond that date, so clubs had to renegotiate with their players to keep them – something Leeds did with Brighton for White.

Whilst his long-term future is unclear, it means the defender can continue to play an important role in taking Leeds back to the Premier League and Brown told Football Insider it’s a decision that everyone will benefit from.

“He wants to carry on playing football. He’s had a remarkable season, why would he not want to continue and try win the league? I think with regards to Brighton, they’ll want him playing and to get as much experience as possible under his belt and keep doing as well as he has been.

“He’s Brighton’s player, they’ve got control of him, all he can do is keep doing as well as he can and hopefully things fall into place. He’s been outstanding this season and I’m looking forward to watching his career develop.”

White hasn’t missed a game for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season and is sure to play against Cardiff City next week.

1 of 6 Who scored Derby's own goal in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United? Max Lowe Richard Keogh Curtis Davies Jayden Bogle

The verdict

It makes total sense for White to remain at Elland Road and he will have been desperate to stay to finish the job and win promotion with Leeds.

As he couldn’t play for Brighton anyway, there’s was no way they would prevent this from happening and they will have been delighted with how Bielsa has helped the player develop.

The immediate priority is winning promotion and then Leeds are surely going to do all they can to have White back, although there’s an understanding that it will be very tough.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.