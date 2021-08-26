Michael Brown reveals what he thinks Slavisa Jokanovic needs at Sheffield United

Michael Brown was calling for more signings at Sheffield United on the midweek highlights show Carabao Cup on Quest.

Centre back Ben Davies on loan from Liverpool is the Blades’ only summer addition with just six days remaining in the transfer window. United have picked up just one point from their opening four games in what has been a slow start for new manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Brown said: “He does need some help.

“There’s nothing better than when you see those players coming in, a little bit of help. The goalkeeper situation as well, is that going to be addressed? There’s money there to spend, so let’s see.”

Aaron Ramsdale is still yet to be replaced between the sticks, while the squad is in obvious need of some fresh faces, not the same ones that were defeated over and over again in the Premier League last season.

The Blades travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, looking for their first win of the season in the final game before the international break.

Luton Town will also be determined however, losing their last home game 5-0 to Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City. Hatters manager Nathan Jones will be desperate for his side to make amends against the winless Blades.

The Verdict

Jokanovic has not covered himself in glory in the dugout so far this season, however he deserves some backing and a chance to try and build a side in his image.

The Serbian has achieved promotion from the division twice in recent years and given the tools, that United clearly have in the form of parachute payments and the Ramsdale transfer fee, should be able to improve the squad and help the club climb the table.

There has been an over-reliance on the has-beens of the Chris Wilder era at Bramall Lane in this opening stretch, Jokanovic deserves the opportunity to stamp his authority on the squad and build a promotion push with his own personnel.

