Former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown fears that Middlesbrough have got a chance of catching the Blades in the race for automatic promotion.

Currently, the two clubs sit second and third in the division respectively, with Sheffield United on 73 points, and Middlesbrough on 67.

Sheffield United also have a game in hand, but, despite that cushion, Brown, who featured 169 times for the Blades during his career, fears Boro could catch them up.

What has Michael Brown said about Middlesbrough's chances of catching Sheffield United?

“Sheffield United haven’t really battered any of their opposition this season, which is probably why they haven’t touched Burnley this year," Brown explained on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

"Instead, they like to grind teams out, which is potentially why Middlesbrough are edging closer to them.

"They’ve definitely got a chance of catching Sheffield United, and it’s going to be tight for sure."

Brown went on to discuss what qualities this Blades squad possess, and says the club deserve to be back in the Premier League.

“I feel like Sheffield United have a determined and organised group; it’s a good squad with good depth," he added.

"The management team is also really good, with Jack Lester supporting Paul Heckingbottom, and they’ve done well in the loan market too.

"They’re just an honest group who work really hard and does everything the manager tells them.

“Obviously, there will be a few worries regarding financials and where they’ll be going forward. There will be some uncertainty about a new consortium coming in – will there be a transfer embargo? There are just a few clouds over the top at the moment.

"I hope they can get back to the Premier League; it was tough for them to go down to the Championship and they deserve to be there.”

Can Middlesbrough catch Sheffield United?

Whilst it is still a possibility with the number of games remaining, you have to say, Sheffield United would be incredibly disappointed were they not to go up automatically from here.

The Blades hold a commanding lead over Middlesbrough at present as it is, and with a game in hand, could stretch it out even further.

As brilliant as Middlesbrough have been under Michael Carrick, it does look as though they are going to pay the price for not picking up those points early on in the season.

If they do go on to miss out on the automatic spots, the play-offs will be a great opportunity for them to have another crack at promotion.