Michael Brown highlights one area which has been key to Leeds United’s upturn in recent results

Illan Meslier will be hoping that he can continue to impress Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa whilst he continues as their first-choice goalkeeper in the absence of Kiko Casilla.

Casilla was hit with an eight-game suspension after being found guilty of using racist language towards Jonathan Leko earlier in this year’s campaign.

Meslier has since come into the starting XI and kept two clean-sheets in his first two starts for the promotion-chasing Whites against Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

It has previously been reported by Football Insider, that Meslier is keen to make his stay at Elland Road a permanent one, with the club reportedly having the option to make that a reality for £5m.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds midfielder Michael Brown has been impressed by the defensive stability that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have shown in recent weeks.

“You can see, just looking back now, over the last six games they’ve conceded just one goal.

“That’s what Marcelo Bielsa – yes, we know that creative side of trying to create more opportunities – but that’s really been key in their improvement.

“Over the last six or so games that defensive setup, that network, they’re going on extremely well.”

Brown wouldn’t be drawn into making a decision on whether Leeds should sign Meslier permanently, but is confident that the defence in front of him can keep him relatively quiet as the season progresses.

“He’s started what, three games? A couple of games, it will be interesting to see how he gets on and hopefully that defence can help him out but he’s started three games.”

The Verdict:

I think they should definitely be looking at signing him permanently at the end of the season.

I still think he’s been harshly treated by Bielsa in terms of not being given more opportunities to impress in the starting XI ahead of Kiko Casilla.

Meslier has look assured between the posts when he has been involved, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in future seasons if the Whites are to win a timely promotion back into the top-flight this term.

If the rumoured fee is believed to be £5m, then I think it’s a shrewd bit of business by Leeds if they are to get the deal over the line, as he could be worth a considerable amount more in the future.