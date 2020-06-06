Michael Brown drops hint over potential partnership between Leeds United and Manchester City

Leeds United have reportedly been interested in signing Michal Karbownik on loan, providing the defender signs for Manchester City according to Kanal Sportowy.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Manchester City and Leeds would have linked up on a deal, with Jack Harrison being with Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the last two seasons on loan from the Premier League side.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Whites could be preparing for potential life back in the top-flight next season, although Bielsa is certain to have his players grounded heading towards the conclusion of this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown labelled the prospect of signing Karbownik as ‘brilliant’, before admitting that he has seen Bielsa in contact with Guardiola in the past, which could hint that further deals are on the cards.

“Get Manchester City to buy him and then loan him to you – brilliant. Two clubs I know well, obviously.

“I’ve seen Marcelo Bielsa down at Manchester City, I’ve seen him down there a couple of times and he is close with Pep. Any way they can help, I’m sure they will and Pep will try and do that.”

Recent off-the-field events have brought an abrupt halt to fixtures across the UK, although Premier League and Championship clubs are set to return to competitive action later this month.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Leeds United quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

It could be an exciting partnership for Leeds.

Manchester City’s wealth is significant, and if they were to loan out players to Leeds in the future, then it’d be beneficial for both clubs involved.

It’ll be interesting to see how Leeds would cope in the Premier League, as they’ve got potential to challenge for a top-half finish in my eyes, especially if Bielsa is to stick around at Elland Road.