Michael Brown delivers verdict on latest Leeds United project

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has praised the Whites after their recent achievement off the pitch.

Earlier in the week, Leeds announced that they had achieved Academy one status for the first time in their history, meaning that the Whites now have one of the best academy systems in the whole of England.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has had a big involvement in allowing the club to achieve this status, and the Italian has put in the necessary financial support to make sure that the Whites’ off the pitch work keeps up with their actions on the pitch.

Brown has expressed that the long-term future of Leeds is in very good hands now, and he’s also praised the funding and support from the important people behind the scenes such as Radrizzani.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “That’s what you want, you want that structure in place and they understand it long-term that that’s the key.

“It’s sometimes difficult to do because the detail that goes into it is very difficult. Full credit, there’s some good support and there’s funding with it which is great.

“Once you get it up and running and up to that level, hopefully now the quality will get even better.”

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

The Verdict

An excellent achievement for the club and it will definitely hold the Whites in good stead for the coming years, especially if they’re promoted to the Premier League this season.

Leeds will now find it easier to bring players to the club, and especially the younger ones who are looking for a top place to develop and learn their trade.

You only have to look at Kalvin Phillips and see how the midfielder has turned into a top player, with many Premier League clubs now monitoring his development.