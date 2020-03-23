Michael Bridges ways in with his viewpoint on in-focus Leeds United memory

Former Leeds United man Michael Bridges has been taking a look back at one of the most memorable moments during his time with the club.

The moment that the striker was looking back on was Paul Robinson’s header during Leeds United’s Carling Cup victory over Swindon Town, a game that Leeds would only go on to win through a penalty shootout. Robinson scored the second of United’s goals that night with his last minute header sending the tie into extra-time and into Leeds’ favour.

Many Leeds United supporters will be able to accurately recall the moment that Robinson’s historic header took the clash with Swindon to extra-time, but Bridges believes that he has not received enough credit for providing the assist to the goal as it was his delightful cross that was headed in by the Leeds United goalkeeper.

With the EFL currently enduring a suspension until the 30th of April at the very earliest, social media managers across the EFL have been looking back through the history books to provide their supporters with enough football content to keep them entertained. As well as replicating their remaining scheduled games through the latest edition of FIFA, Leeds United’s admins have been replaying famous moments from the club’s history with Robinson’s goal one of the few moments that had made the shortlist.

Michael Bridges played for the West Yorkshire side between the years 1999 and 2004 after arriving from boyhood club Sunderland. During his time with Leeds, he would go on to make 76 appearances across three years and scored 21 goes in the process with 19 of those coming in his first season at Elland Road.

After that prolific campaign, he struggled for game time due to a crippling injury list before eventually being loaned out to Newcastle United in 2004 and then allowed to leave on a permanent deal.

The Verdict

It is good to see that former players are keeping themselves entertained as the country tries to come together to defeat the recent pandemic. What Bridges has actually said is right because without his cross into the area then Robinson would not have etched his name into Leeds Untied history that night, so therefore he deserves a little bit more credit than what he has already received.

Despite his cheeky comment, it is clear to see that Bridges was happy just to relive one of the most famous moments during his short time with the West Yorkshire club. Even though the performance on the night was not great, Leeds were able to look back at that moment as part of a win that sent them into the next round of the Carling Cup.