Michael Beale’s recent conduct questioned as he considers quitting QPR for Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was not happy that Michael Beale was at a Rangers match recently whilst he was in charge.

The QPR coach made the trip to Ibrox recently to watch his former club beat Aberdeen 4-1, at a time when van Bronckhorst was coming under increased pressure following poor form in Europe and the fact they trail leaders Celtic.

The Dutchman has paid the price for that, as he was sacked on Monday, with Beale now installed as the firm favourite, amid reports he is interested in vacancy.

And, a source close to the former Feyenoord boss revealed to the Scottish Daily Express that he wasn’t too pleased to see that Beale had turned up to a game.

“Gio was very disappointed when he found out that Michael Beale was a guest of the club at that game. It was too coincidental. He had a feeling then that things were slipping which he felt was unfair and unjustified.

“Of course, it now seems that Michael Beale will be taking over at Rangers. What a surprise.”

Beale turned down an approach from Wolves last month, so it remains to be seen if he will make the move to Rangers.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see van Bronckhorst isn’t happy with this. You wouldn’t say Beale did it with bad intentions but he should’ve known it would create a lot of talk that the then Rangers boss didn’t need at the time.

Obviously, that doesn’t change the fact that van Bronckhorst hasn’t got good enough results and ultimately that’s why he has gone.

Now, attention is on his successor and it seems as though Beale is in line to take over but as we saw last month, things can change very quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.