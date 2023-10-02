Highlights Michael Beale's exit from Rangers shows that even a strong start in the Championship doesn't guarantee success in a new job.

Kieran McKenna should stay at Ipswich and not take the Crystal Palace job, as Beale's experience at Rangers highlights the challenges of managing a top club.

McKenna's impressive win rate and early success at Ipswich suggest that he should avoid making the same mistake as Beale and leave too soon.

Michael Beale's exit from Rangers has seen him become the latest managerial casualty to be sacked within a year of taking up a new job.

The Englishman controversially left Queens Park Rangers last season despite stating his commitment to the club following his rejection of Wolves - only to join Rangers just weeks later after Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked from the Ibrox ranks.

That has left him on the managerial scrapheap - it goes to show that after a strong start to the Championship season, the grass isn't always green. And, with Kieran McKenna now taking the plaudits after Ipswich's strong start to the season, Beale's exit could be a friendly reminder to the Tractor Boys boss to stay where he is.

Why should Kieran McKenna not take the Crystal Palace job?

If Beale’s spell at Glasgow Rangers is anything to go by, it should be an easy decision for McKenna to make to stay at Portman Road.

The Northern Irishman does, of course, have more experience than Beale when it comes to first team management.

He is close to his 100th game as a manager with Ipswich, and with a win rate of 58.24 per cent, it’s a superb target that all second-tier managers should aspire to maintain. Beale, meanwhile, achieved just a 40.91 per cent win rate in his short spell at Loftus Road - which shows the excellent work that McKenna is doing in Suffolk.

Managing Glasgow Rangers demands a completely different mentality. A worldwide giant, they are a club that demands nothing but the best. Even losing a single game domestically is seen as a failure - of which Beale has suffered three of those from seven in the current campaign.

It goes to show that whilst you can be somewhat successful in the Championship, it’s the perfect breeding ground for a manager to iron out their mistakes. Granted, McKenna hasn’t shown many poor results yet with Ipswich winning seven of their nine second-tier games so far this season, but it was early success that brought Beale to Ibrox. In any instance, he jumped the gun too quickly - like we have seen with other managers such as Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, objectively - and now he finds himself back on the managerial scrapheap.

There is no doubt that McKenna will become an outstanding manager, but Beale is the latest reminder that even a short amount of success in the second-tier of English football isn’t enough experience for a gaffer to up sticks and leave - and if McKenna doesn’t hit the ground running at a club like Crystal Palace, it could come back to haunt him within a year’s time.

Where could Michael Beale end up managing next?

It could well be another year in the Championship that comes up next for Michael Beale. His spell at Rangers wasn't overly bad - though exits in both cup competitions against Celtic, a dismal Champions League campaign which saw them beaten 7-3 on aggregate by PSV Eindhoven and three losses in seven games so far in the Scottish Premiership saw fans boo his team off twice within the space of a week.

A return to the Championship could be good - with his style of play, he would need a team that are confident on the ball. QPR may not be the best option despite struggling under Gareth Ainsworth; but if Swansea, Blackburn Rovers or Middlesbrough were to get rid of Michael Duff, Jon Dahl Tomasson or Michael Carrick after their poor stars to the season respectively, that may well work in their favour.