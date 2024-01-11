Highlights Sunderland's transfer staff must remain calm and patient to find the right striker during the transfer window.

The main name linked with a move to Sunderland is Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, who may seek game time elsewhere.

Sunderland's lack of goals from their current strikers is a problem, and they need someone who can put the ball in the net and lead their line. Loan deals or signings from lower leagues could be options.

Sunderland appear to have been linked with every striker under the sun over the past fortnight or so with the club eagerly looking for a talisman to enhance their season but Michael Beale states his transfer staff must remain calm under the pressure to deliver.

It's been a funny old season at the Stadium of Light. A relatively positive start at the beginning of the campaign had the Black Cats in fourth place come the start of October, though three back-to-back losing streaks coupled with a lack of firepower up front has seen them slip only marginally to sixth.

Beale will want to see a striker signed in the window with the majority of Sunderland’s forwards failing to take to the Championship very well at all; but with three weeks to go, the London-born boss says his club won’t panic going into the final stages of the transfer period.

Speaking ahead of Sunderland's weekend clash against promotion-chasing Ipswich at the weekend, Beale admitted that he and his transfer team were feeling patient ahead of the transfer deadline which will arrive in three weeks' time.

The Black Cats boss told The Northern Echo: "We are looking. We're being linked with every No.9 that's breathing at the moment but we're looking for the right No.9 to come and fit in. It has to fit in our budget, the player has to come and be really motivated to help us as well.

"There are one two other positions we're looking at as well.

"It's generally a difficult month. It seems a few teams around us are certainly loading up. Some teams have already done work. That's not to say we're not busy in the background. We are. But at this moment in time there's nothing to report."

He also confirmed that it's likely Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow will remain at the Stadium of Light beyond the end of the month.

Strikers linked with Sunderland

The main name that has been touted with a move to the Stadium of Light is current Bournemouth man Kieffer Moore. The Welshman has earned a decent amount of playing time in the Premier League this season, but with Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo ahead of him in the pecking order, Moore could well hunt for game time elsewhere if the opportunity arises.

Kieffer Moore Bournemouth stats per season Appearances Goals 2020-21 4 4 2021-22 27 4 2022-23 7 1

Other reported targets have included Rangers man Sam Lammers after Beale signed him in the summer for the Glaswegian outfit, though that has been put to bed with the Dutchman instead joining homeland side FC Utrecht on loan following a slow start to life in the Scottish Premiership with just two goals and two assists in 31 games for the Ibrox outfit.

Sunderland's striking problems

Whilst the likes of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Jobe Bellingham, and more are stepping up to the plate in terms of scoring and chance creation, the Black Cats are evidently missing a player who can put the ball in the net whilst leading their line.

In fact, Clarke’s 12 goals in the league seriously mask their striking downfalls, with Bellingham and central midfielder Dan Neil next on the list on four goals.

The striking quartet of Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Semedo, Mason Barstow and Eliezer Mayenda have only scored one goal between them in a total of 14 Championship starts. If you are pushing for a play-off spot, that is nowhere near the levels you should be striving for; for comparison, Hull - who sit one place behind Sunderland in the table - already have 15 goals from strikers Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap alone.

An ideal Sunderland signing

Another factor that Sunderland must consider is apart from Rusyn, the other three are all aged 20 and below - and so somebody with a handful of experience could be needed in order to break the dominant frontline.

Loan deals for strikers who can’t burst into Premier League teams - such as Michael Obafemi of Burnley, Rhian Brewster, or Lewis Dobbin - should be sought after if looking for a loan deal. Failing that, signing somebody in the ilk of Dion Charles, Colby Bishop, or Alfie May from the third tier could prove to be a decent bit of difference should they agree fees for any of those.