Rangers are unlikely to fire Michael Beale in the near future despite their tough start to the season, which is good news for Birmingham City.

The pressure on Beale has been mounting, with fans calling for his departure, but journalist Dean Jones has stated that Beale won't be leaving Rangers at this time.

The mention of John Eustace as a potential replacement for Beale is seen as unnecessary by Jones, who believes that Rangers should only consider a manager with excitement, pedigree, and a clear philosophy.

Pressure builds on Michael Beale

After inheriting a side that were trailing rivals Celtic last season, Rangers fans had been patient with Beale, knowing that he would make changes this summer as he looked to put his own mark on the team.

However, despite a high turnover of players over the past month or two, the Glasgow outfit have endured a tough start to the season.

They have already lost twice in the league, including to Celtic last time out, meaning they are four points away from the leaders at this early stage. Furthermore, they were thrashed by PSV in their Champions League qualifier, which saw them miss out on the big money that comes with that.

Rangers stance on Beale becomes clearer

Therefore, the pressure had been building on Beale, with some fans even calling for him to go during the current international break.

It was also claimed that the Scottish side were lining up potential replacements, with Eustace thought to be a leading contender after the impressive work he has done with Blues.

However, in an update that will please Birmingham fans, journalist Dean Jones stated to Give Me Sport that Beale won’t be leaving Rangers at the moment.

“If Rangers can upgrade from Beale then deciding to move on from him is fine, but I do have reservations about exactly what they can expect. I’m hearing that nothing is imminent around his future. I would personally like to see him given a bit more time to turn this season around because he’s highly thought of in the game generally and good coaches like him are supposed to identify issues and find solutions.

“There are names like John Eustace being mentioned, and I don’t really see the point of that. If that’s the route they want then I think you might as well stick by Beale. If Rangers are going to change manager, it has to come with a sense of excitement, pedigree and should have a philosophy attached to it.

“A name that is not particularly established and has no evidence or proof that he is going to be any more successful than Beale would probably be best avoided. The fans will want someone special as their next boss.”

Would John Eustace leave Birmingham?

The chance to join Rangers would appeal to most managers in the Championship, as they are a big club that can offer European football.

But, Eustace will recognise that he is on to a good thing with Blues, and he has constantly made it known he is proud to be in charge of the club.

With the new owners in place, the future is bright at St. Andrew’s, and it has been surprising to see so much talk that Eustace could go in the future, with Wayne Rooney suggested as a replacement.

Right now though, Birmingham have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, and Eustace will only be focused on building on that, with his side up against Watford after the international break.