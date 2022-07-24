Michael Beale undecided on future of QPR man

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale says he has not decided on the future of Conor Masterson for the coming campaign, with him saying he is eager to see him in action some more.

The player can play in either midfield or defence but during his time on the books at QPR we’ve not actually seen him play too much in the blue and white hoops, with him more embarking on several loan deals so far.

Naturally, then, there is a curiosity to see if that is going to happen with him again, but Beale says he has not yet decided on the plan.

Speaking to West London Sport, he said:

“There’s no decision been made on that yet,” Beale said.

“We’ve got what I would call three ‘senior’ centre-backs and then we’ve got Conor and Joe Gubbins and I’ve been looking at both of them.

“I had Conor in the Under-14s, Under-15s and then in the 23s, so I know him very well.

“When I was at Liverpool he was a midfielder and now I’ve come here and he’s making his trade as a centre-half.

“I’m keen to look at him in both positions and he has attributes to play in both.”

The Verdict

The Liverpool link the two have may well change the dynamic for Masterson at QPR, and we’ll see if Beale gives him a bit more game time this year.

He’s obviously still weighing that up, though, and so time will tell as to exactly what Beale decides to do with him.