Michael Beale thinks Paul Heckingbottom is a “lucky man” at Sheffield United verdict after QPR win

Since Michael Beale arrived at Loftus Road this summer, QPR seemed to have grown into better and better form throughout the season.

Rangers were on a three game unbeaten streak as they headed to Sheffield United last night, a team that had lost just one game and sat at the top of the league.

However, Beale’s side were able to come away the victorious side with a 1-0 win after a Chris Willock goal in the 51st minute.

Although they are still at the top of the league, the Blades have taken a dip in form following the international break with a draw and a loss in their last two games.

However, QPR boss Beale was full of praise for the opposition as he told The Star: “I thought Sheffield United were outstanding tonight. They were excellent. Paul [Heckingbottom] is a lucky man. Look at the group he has, with Sander [Berge] and Ollie [Norwood] and Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye and Rhian Brewster, who I knew as a kid [from Liverpool].

“That’s the toughest game, by far, that we’ve had. We’ve not played everyone but that was different to other games.

“The goal was the only moment of quality we showed and we took us where it hurts tonight. I’m delighted.

“They are much more established than us and we’re growing. So we’re delighted because they showed a lot of qualities you can’t give players.

“Are they willing to dig in and block and head things away? I’m delighted with the result. I’ll pick the bones out of the performance next week because we go again on Friday, which seems crazy.

“I’m delighted, but Sheffield United are very good. All that was missing was them taking a chance.”

The Verdict:

This is quite a frank analysis from Beale as he admits that his side didn’t show that much quality but took their opportunity and as a result they have come away with a great result the team will be proud of.

What’s more, this result now takes Rangers up to fourth in the league and whilst there is plenty of work to be done to retain that place, it’s certainly encouraging for the team.

That being said, Beale isn’t wrong about the quality Sheffield United have and although their past two results haven’t been great, they are a team with plenty of class and will no doubt continue to show it.

For QPR though, that probably makes the result an even sweeter one, showing they can do a job against strong opposition.