Michael Beale sweating over fitness of QPR player ahead of Luton Town match

QPR have implemented Ethan Laird often so far this season but may have to make do without him for this weekend’s game against Luton.

That’s because the player had to hobble home injured in their last fixture and Michael Beale has revealed to West London Sport that he will have to ‘weigh up’ when to throw the defender back in and might have to rest him rather than risk him in their next fixture.

Laird has been electric since joining the Hoops on loan from Manchester United and has already made quite the impact at Loftus Road.

He’s played in ten Championship games for the side so far and, despite being a wing-back, has one goal and two assists to his name.

It’s meant that he has become a regular in the side already and could prove to be a key member of the first-team for them for the remainder of the season. It would have been a blow then to see him struggling in their last fixture but thankfully, the damage doesn’t seem to be too bad for the defender.

However, the 21-year-old might not be fit enough to feature against Luton this weekend – but if it means they can have him back immediately after the clash, then it might be a risk worth taking. That’s because Michael Beale has revealed Laird is struggling with tightness and whilst he could get some minutes under his belt, it could ultimately make things worse for the player.

The manager then has insisted he might have to consider resting him for now, as he said: “Ethan will be touch and go. With three games this week I need to use him wisely because he had some tightness and I have to decide whether I want to push him early in the week or have him available for the next two.

“It’s just tightness. It’s not a strain or anything like that and I have to wait for those symptoms to die down, which they pretty much have. But then what you expose someone to could return them to the same symptoms, or he could be fine. I just have to weigh up when to put him back in.”

The Verdict

Ethan Laird has been excellent for QPR so far this season and having been equally as impressive in the Championship for Swansea last season, there is a case to be made that he is one of the best in his position in the EFL right now.

The defender has proven that he can perform at the highest level in the second tier and with the Hoops flying under Michael Beale – and Laird playing a key role in that – it only backs this claim up further. He has produced plenty going forward and is equally adept at putting a shift in at the back.

Beale will be delighted with the progress of the on-loan man and it will therefore be a blow to have to rest him at any point this campaign. In a game like the one against Luton, where both teams will have eyes on promotion, he will be a big miss but if it means they will get more fixtures out of him in the long run, then it should be worth it.

Laird then might not feature against Luton but the good news is, he should be fit and firing for the fixture after that.