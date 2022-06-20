Michael Beale speaks out over potential QPR transfer dealings with Aston Villa

QPR have a new head honcho in charge, with Michael Beale now leading the club forward ahead of next season.

Now, the new manager has been asked about whether or not he will be looking to his old club for some potential deals and admitted to West London Sport that he won’t be ‘guaranteed favours’ but that he will certainly consider some short-term deals in general.

The Hoops looked like they may be on course for the Championship play-offs in the last campaign but ended up falling away and having to settle for a midtable position. It led to previous boss Mark Warburton departing the club and the side needing a new manager.

In has come Michael Beale, formerly an assistant at Aston Villa, to try and lead the side back towards the Premier League now. He’ll have a full summer to be able to try and sort out the squad to his liking and trying to imprint his mark on the team for the new season.

Considering where he previously worked too, there is every chance he could consider turning to his old employers to potentially sign some players too. Steven Gerrard has the likes of Cameron Archer and Keinan Davis on his books at Villa to perhaps send out on a loan again – and Beale could consider moves for either of them.

However, speaking to West London Sport, the manager did admit that while he will be looking to bring in players on loan, he is not ‘guaranteed’ to suddenly turn to Villa for some of their brightest players on short-term deals.

He also claimed that it would be important for his new team to ‘develop players’ of their own and not merely rely on other clubs players either – which will be music to the ears of Hoops supporters.

The Verdict

Michael Beale will certainly be turning to his contacts at some point during the summer transfer window as he looks to strengthen his team.

Whether he signs any Villa players at all or not will become clear as the summer goes on. However, for now, it looks like he will evaluate his squad and see what positions he needs to bring in – as well as looking out there to see who is on the market and who is available.

Signing players on loans can work superbly as showcased in the past with the likes of Derby and Swansea and even Villa themselves. All three were able to get into the play-off spots in the Championship by using a mixture of permanent players and loan signings from other clubs.

QPR could take a similar approach and it appears that Beale is quite open to bringing in more players on short-term deals. If he could land someone like Archer, that would immediately lead to them being near the top end of the table.