Michael Beale shares early QPR team news ahead of club’s meeting with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted that Chris Willock will be available to feature for the club in their clash with Middlesbrough tomorrow.

Willock missed the R’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers last weekend due to illness and has now recovered from this particular issue.

Tyler Roberts could also potentially make an appearance for QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The Wales international, who joined the R’s on loan from Leeds United last month, was unavailable for the club’s opening fixture of the 2022/23 campaign due to an issue with his thigh.

Having suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn, QPR will be determined to deliver the goods in front of their supporters tomorrow.

Set to face a Middlesbrough side who were forced to settle for a point in their recent showdown with West Bromwich Albion, it will be interesting to see how the R’s will fare in this fixture.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Boro, Beale has shared an update on Willock, Roberts and Amos.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by QPR’s official website) for this game, Beale said: “Both Chris Willock and Tyler Roberts trained today (Thursday), and trained very well.

“Chris is ready to go – only a sickness bug robbed him of getting maybe 30 minutes last week.

“But we’re also mindful that any minutes on Saturday will be the first since his hamstring injury.

“We have to continue to be sensible with him – but he’ll boost the crowd and Middlesbrough will be well aware of him.

“His absence would be costly to any team in the league.

“Tyler has also been working hard.

“If he’s not involved on Saturday, he definitely will be at Charlton.”

The Verdict

QPR’s fans will be delighted by the news that Willock is set to be available for selection as he produced a plethora of fantastic performances in the previous campaign before suffering a hamstring injury.

In the 35 league games that he participated in, the 24-year-old managed to score seven goals and provide 11 assists for his team-mates.

By producing some creativity against Middlesbrough tomorrow, Willock could potentially help his side secure a positive result in this fixture.

As for Roberts, he will be keen to make a positive impression for the R’s in the coming weeks as he re-adjusts to life in the Championship following a spell in the top-flight with Leeds.