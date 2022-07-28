Michael Beale shares early QPR team news ahead of club’s clash with Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed that Tyler Roberts is set to miss the club’s clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The forward is currently recovering from a thigh injury that he suffered during a pre-season friendly with Crawley Town and returned to training earlier this week.

Despite making progress, Roberts is not up to speed with his fitness and thus is set to be a notable absentee from QPR’s squad for their trip to Ewood Park.

Signed on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United this summer, Roberts will be keen to help the R’s secure some positive results in the Championship during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having been forced to settle for an 11th-place finish in the second-tier last season, QPR will be hoping to maintain a push for a play-off spot over the course of the new term.

As well as swooping for Roberts, Beale has bolstered his squad by securing the services of Taylor Richards, Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter.

Ahead of QPR’s meeting with Blackburn, Beale has shared an injury update on Roberts.

Speaking to West London Sport about the Wales international, Beale said: “As of today, everyone bar Tyler Roberts has trained.

“He has a slight issue that I don’t want to risk.

“He did start the week training with us but I didn’t think he looked right.

“It is the right call for us just to slow down and make sure he is ready.

“We thought he would be OK and although he hasn’t had a setback or re-injured it, we just think he needs a little bit more fitness so he has trained away from the group in isolation.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible stance to take regarding Roberts’ injury as rushing him into action could potentially result in another injury setback.

When the 23-year-old is fit enough to feature in the Championship, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

During his career to date, Roberts has shown glimpses of promise in the second-tier as he has scored seven goals and has provided seven assists in 51 appearances.

By making an encouraging start to his loan spell, the former West Bromwich Albion man could potentially establish himself as a key member of QPR’s starting eleven.