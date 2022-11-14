Michael Beale sends QPR message amid recent struggles

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted that the past week has been tough for the club as they slipped out of the play-offs.

The former Aston Villa assistant had enjoyed a brilliant start to life in charge of the R’s but a five-game winless run, which includes four defeats, has halted that momentum.

That has left the Londoners sitting seventh going into the World Cup break and Beale reflected on that with an honest message to the support on Twitter – as he also wished the two QPR players well who are competing in the major tournament.

“A horrible week that put a harsh reality on the last 5 months, We deserved more points at this stage, but the league table doesn’t lie. Now we must come back stronger in Dec & with everything to play for. Seny/Ilias good luck, do us proud at the WC – we kick each ball with you.”

Beale and his side will have to wait almost a month before they return to action, with their next fixture against leaders Burnley on December 11.

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough spell for QPR, although most would’ve been delighted with 7th place going into the break before a ball was kicked.

In a way, the time off has probably come at the right moment for Beale, who will give the squad a rest before they gear up for the return and the heavy fixture schedule that follows.

The fans will appreciate the message here and they will back him to get things right again when the season resumes.

