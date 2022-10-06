Michael Beale sends his QPR players a message ahead of Reading clash

QPR are a team who are in good form and are now unbeaten in four games.

A trip to Bramall Lane on Tuesday night seemed a daunting prospect but Michael Beale’s men came out on top as they beat league leaders Sheffield United 1-0 through a Chris Willock goal.

Although the result will have given them a boost and some momentum, tomorrow night they welcome Reading who sit just one place above them in the table in third.

Rangers are just two points behind their opponents meaning a win would take Beale’s side up to third in the league and whilst the boss doesn’t want his side to get ahead of themselves, he has instructed for standards to stay high as he told Berkshire Live: “It is too early in the season for me to give them too much praise but I am pleased.

“They are setting the standards and they must improve on them. There were areas of Tuesday night’s game that I wasn’t pleased with but that’s not important right now.

“What’s important now is we went away from home, kept a clean sheet and got three points against a team that was unbeatable in ten games. Let’s just take that for what it is. We will pick the bones out of it after Reading.

“We don’t have time to think about what happened, we just need to prepare for a really big game against Reading.”

The Verdict:

QPR’s result against Sheffield United was massive and has shown level they are capable of performing too.

However, as Beale says, what’s important now is making sure they can back that up and perform to the same standard in the coming weeks.

Reading are another good team in the league and if Beale’s side can get a result tomorrow night, it could be a real turning point in their season and how they go forward.

You can tell the manger has high expectations too but the fact this is being reflected in the player’s will only encourage fans.