Michael Beale sends Birmingham City warning to QPR players ahead of clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale believes tomorrow night’s clash against Birmingham City will be a tough one for his group of players, issuing this warning to his side’s media team.

Beale’s side currently sit second in the Championship following a very strong start to this season – and will go top of the division once again tomorrow evening if they come out on top at St Andrew’s.

Having a game in hand over current leaders Burnley, they are arguably in pole position to secure promotion back to the Premier League, something that will come as a surprise to some considering their poor form under Mark Warburton during the latter stages of last season.

They come up against a Birmingham side that are 15th but have made a reasonably promising start to the season, with their endeavour arguably making them unlucky to be in the bottom half of the second tier at this stage.

The Midlands outfit could leapfrog Watford into 10th place if they claim a comfortable victory against their opponents at St Andrew’s tomorrow though, with their shrewd summer recruitment helping their cause massively.

QPR’s boss appreciates their quality and isn’t underestimating how difficult this upcoming clash will be for his side despite the visitors’ superior league position.

He said: “John’s (Eustace) another first-time manager who has done well.

“Him and Mark [Warburton] did a really positive job at QPR and he has put real spirit into Birmingham’s players.

“They have a very good squad with a range of different ages. This is a really tough away game.”

The Verdict:

Following a productive summer, Birmingham now have many of the ingredients needed to keep themselves in the division and push on, with Neil Etheridge and John Ruddy making up a strong goalkeeping department.

The additions of Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty have also been much-needed, with Emmanuel Longelo potentially being the orthodox left wing-back option that the club needs following Jeremie Bela and Kristian Pedersen’s time in that position last season.

If the Midlands side can keep Krystian Bielik fit, he could be a real asset to have in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong, with Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham coming through as real talents.

They may want to strengthen their forward department when January comes along – but Scott Hogan is on course to have his most successful season in a number of years and his form in front of goal will only help their cause.

A huge amount of credit has to go to Eustace though – because he has made the step back up to management seamlessly and has done extremely well despite off-field uncertainty regarding a potential takeover.