Michael Beale reveals the QPR tweak he can now make after new signing arrives

Michael Beale is now considering a potential change in formation for QPR following their latest summer signing being confirmed.

Leon Balogun has signed for the Championship club just days before the transfer window closes.

But he won’t be able to expect that he will walk straight into the Rangers’ starting lineup.

However, the QPR boss has claimed that his arrival will give him the tactical flexibility to change to a back three system.

The 41-year old is excited by the addition of Balogun and believes he has a lot to offer the squad, having signed a one-year deal with the London club.

“I am delighted to have him as I wanted the option of playing with a back three or a back four,” said Beale, via West London Sport.

“But I couldn’t practice playing with a back three as I had only three experienced centre-halves.

“If I had done that and one of Jimmy [Dunne], Rob [Dickie] or Jake [Clarke-Salter] got injured I would have spent the pre-season working on something I couldn’t use.

“So that was a good call as Jake got injured after the first game so I only had Jimmy and Rob and some young boys who are untested at Championship level behind them.

“I have only had Jimmy and Rob for the last six or seven games and, touch wood, we haven’t had a problem.

“But if we’d had, I’d be throwing in a very young centre-half into a team at the stage of the season where we haven’t settled down yet.”

Balogun has yet to feature this season, with his last competitive fixture coming last May in Rangers’ cup final victory over Hearts.

The 34-year old played 21 league games last season as the Scottish side came 2nd in the league.

QPR return to action this midweek with a clash against Hull City, with both sides looking to continue their winning ways after weekend victories.

The game takes place this evening, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

The Verdict

Balogun became QPR’s ninth signing of the window as Beale looks to put his mark on his new squad.

It has been a mixed start to life in charge of the Hoops for the former Aston Villa assistant.

Beale also would have worked alongside Balogun during their time together at Rangers, when the coach was an assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Reuniting the pair could be a solid addition for QPR, with the defender already having a good understanding of how Beale wants to organise his defence.