Michael Beale responds to speculation suggesting he could leave QPR for Wolves

QPR boss Michael Beale has stated that he has had no ‘direct contact’ with Wolves after it was revealed that he is a contender to succeed Bruno Lage at Molineux.

The Premier League side sacked the Portuguese coach earlier this month and had hoped to replace him with Julen Lopetegui but no agreement was reached with the former Sevilla boss.

That forced Wanderers to widen their search and it has been claimed that Beale is firmly in the frame to land the job.

Even though the R’s is his first senior management position, the 42-year-old has a very good reputation for the work he has done as a coach over the years at clubs such as Sao Paulo, Rangers and Aston Villa, whilst QPR have enjoyed a fine start to the season.

However, speaking to West London Sport, Beale insists nothing is at an advanced stage.

“There has been a bit of noise but I had a really honest face-to-face conversation with Les Ferdinand yesterday. The club’s not had contact, I’ve not had direct contact either.

“At the moment, it’s my first job, and I could not be happier with how things are going. I have no right to talk about the Wolves situation because there’s no contact and the people here have given me a big opportunity. This is where my focus is right this second.”

The verdict

This is an interesting response from Beale and you would presume from his comments that some informal talks have taken place with his representatives even if nothing has happened officially yet.

The chance to join Wolves would be a great opportunity for him but he is smart to recognise the chance QPR took on him and he knows he has the backing of the board as he looks to build something special.

Ultimately, until Wolves make a formal approach then there’s nothing for QPR to worry about and you would expect further developments in the coming days as the Black Country side decide who to go for.

