Highlights Key takeaways:

Beale understands the negative reaction to his appointment and respects the fans' love for the club.

He believes that his win percentage and past experiences make him worthy of the role.

Beale is excited about the potential at Sunderland and is determined to win over the fans and succeed as head coach.

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has responded to the negative reaction to his appointment from a section of the club’s supporters.

The 43-year-old was confirmed as the long-term successor to Tony Mowbray earlier this week.

Mowbray spent 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light prior to his dismissal at the start of the month.

The veteran coach led the team to an impressive sixth place finish last season, but was relieved of his duties after a rocky patch of form.

Beale has been chosen as his replacement, which has not gone down well with some Sunderland fans due to the popularity of Mowbray at the club.

Beale: “I’ve no problem”

Beale has claimed he has no issue with the reaction from supporters, and that he understands where they’re coming from.

However, he has pointed to his overall win percentage as a manager as one reason why he should not be written off just because his stint at Rangers was deemed unsuccessful.

"I've no problem with the reaction because it tells me that they love their club and that it's important to them, and they're protecting it," said Beale, via the Sunderland Echo.

“They're asking the right questions and protecting it from a guy who is from a different part of the country, that's just come out of a high-profile job where he's deemed not to have been successful.

“I would say that the win percentage and the changes I went through need a little bit more of a look at, if I'm honest, and the proof will be in what I do next.

"It's a huge opportunity and I think I'm the right person for it, but I've got to earn the right to be part of the Sunderland family.

“I don't see all of the noise because I'm focused on the job, but I'd have to live on the moon not to be aware of it.

“I've had a bit of stick from the staff about it! It's because they love the club, and that's what makes the club what it is.

“I'll have to win them over and that's what I'm here to do.

“If I was worried about it, I wouldn't be sat here now and I'd have gone and taken an easier job.

"This excites me, the potential here.

“When you start out coaching and playing, isn't this what you want? Biggest crowd in the Championship, selling out every away game... that's the power and the strength that you want.

“If you're going to work in football, work at a club that matters.

“Work where there's expectation, because that's where there is potential."

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently seventh in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

Related Ian Holloway makes "lucky" Mick Beale claim after Sunderland appointment Ian Holloway has issued a scoreline prediction for Michael Beale's first game in charge at Sunderland

Beale’s first game in charge will come against Coventry City this weekend at the Stadium of Light.

Beale under pressure to succeed immediately

The reaction to Beale’s appointment is also a reaction to Mowbray’s departure, which some supporters are still unhappy with.

That’s understandable, as the 60-year-old had done a good job with Sunderland and had the team competing for a play-off place.

However, it is clear that a difference of opinion between Mowbray and the club’s hierarchy meant it was a relationship not built to last.

Beale should be more suitable to the role of head coach at Wearside, but he will be under pressure to get results immediately due to this negative reaction surrounding his appointment.