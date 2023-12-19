Highlights Timothee Pembele, Aji Alese, and Jay Matete made their first appearance this season in an U21 clash against Arsenal, providing a boost for Sunderland's injured squad.

These three players are recovering from injuries and their appearance in the U21 game is a positive step forward in their recovery process.

Michael Beale, Sunderland's new manager, will be assessing the players' abilities firsthand as he aims to have a full-strength side for upcoming first team matches.

Michael Beale has received a triple injury boost for his start to life as Sunderland manager.

According to Chronicle Live, three players all made their first appearance in a Black Cats shirt this season in an U21 clash against Arsenal.

The underage side was used to bring players back up to speed as Sunderland look to get players ready for a first team return in the coming weeks.

Beale will be hoping to have a full strength side to choose from as he looks to assess everyone’s ability firsthand.

The 43-year-old was officially appointed as the new manager of the Wearside outfit on Monday morning.

Timothee Pembele made his Sunderland debut on Monday in an appearance for the U21 side, featuring from the start in a 2-1 loss.

The summer signing has yet to feature for the senior team due to injury issues, but took a big stride towards a return with an appearance for the underage side this week.

Beale was in attendance to watch the team face the Gunners, with Aji Alese and Jay Matetea also featuring.

Both players have yet to play for the senior side this season as well, with injuries keeping them on the sidelines.

Matete underwent surgery in the summer after damaging knee cartilage during the club’s pre-season tour in the US.

Meanwhile, Alese has been absent since the play-off semi-final clash with Luton Town last summer.

The defender was substituted in the second leg following a thigh injury.

Pembele has been absent due to a serious knee injury which he picked up during his time in France with former side PSG.

It remains to be seen how close they all are to a call-up back to the senior side, but this is a positive step forward in their recovery from injury.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently seventh in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

A 1-0 loss to Bristol City last weekend saw the Black Cats fall outside of the top six as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Beale’s first game in charge will come this weekend at home to Coventry City on 23 December.

The Wearside outfit will be aiming for another top six finish, having come sixth in the table in the previous term.

A positive start to Beale’s tenure

Beale has yet to oversee a single minute of action as Sunderland boss, but this is a positive first step for the new head coach.

The former Rangers and QPR boss will be under pressure to deliver results immediately with Sunderland aiming for the play-offs.

A lack of defensive options has been a real issue this year, so the return of these three players to action will be a real boost to the club.

All eyes will now be on Saturday’s home game against an in-form Coventry side.