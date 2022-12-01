Michael Beale reacts to controversial QPR comments after leaving for Rangers

Michael Beale has apologised to the QPR fans following his exit, as he insisted he meant the words he said last month after committing himself to the club at the time.

It’s been a turbulent period for the R’s, as Beale was heavily linked with Wolves in October before turning them down late on in order to remain with the Londoners.

After rejecting the Premier League opportunity, the 42-year-old explained that his ‘loyalty and integrity’ wouldn’t allow him to leave at such a stage.

However, Beale would be off around a month later, joining the Glasgow side, where he spent three years as assistant to Steven Gerrard in the past.

And, speaking to The Athletic, Beale discussed those comments as he stated they were genuine, whilst he did say sorry to the R’s support for how this has played out.

“At the time I spoke that was with honesty in that moment. I was honest about my feelings towards QPR, the club, the owners and the direction they were going. This came out of nowhere and I had a decision to make but this is a wonderful football club.

“I apologise for disappointing the people down there as I think it’s a really good project but this was one I wasn’t willing to walk away from.”

The verdict

You can’t imagine the QPR fans are suddenly going to forgive Beale but this does at least offer more insight into the process that went on and it’s clear that he didn’t turn down Wolves to wait for Rangers.

Nevertheless, he still comes out of the situation looking bad but it’s happened now and he will only be focused on his new job.

As for QPR, it’s about finding Beale’s replacement and it will be interesting to see who they do bring in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.