Michael Beale provides update on injured QPR duo ahead of Birmingham City clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has provided an injury update on injured duo Chris Willock and Tyler Roberts.

Willock has been out since early October with a hamstring injury, missing the R’s last four matches.

Meanwhile, Roberts has missed QPR’s last two outings with a calf problem.

Following the R’s 2-1 victory over Wigan on Saturday, Beale confirmed that there were no major issues after the match, and that he has a decision to make later this week with regards to Roberts and Willock.

“Everyone is OK. We have no major issues from last week,” Beale explained, via West London Sport.

“Tyler still has this slight problem with his calf where some days it’s good some days it’s not and it’s important we make a good decision with him.

“With Chris, given we have five games left [until the World Cup break], do we put him on the bench or do we wait until Norwich? It will be a decision based on who is available.”

QPR host Birmingham City in Championship action on Friday night in a match that could see them top the table.

Kick off at St Andrews is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

This is brilliant news for QPR.

After his hot start to the season, you feared the worst for the R’s when Chris Willock went down injured a few weeks ago, but they have coped well with his absence.

Having him back, then, should only make them stronger.

The same can be said for Tyler Roberts, too, although he has not been out for quite as long.

With Michael Beale’s side winning four of their last five matches, the QPR boss could have himself a selection headache ahead of Friday night’s clash with the Blues.