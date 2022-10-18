Michael Beale provides mixed QPR injury update ahead of Cardiff City clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has revealed that Jimmy Dunne is set to be out for a few weeks, although Leon Balogun is fit to feature against Cardiff City tomorrow.

The R’s have had a strong start to the season under the new regime but they did fall to defeat against the Hatters last time out.

And, that came at a further cost, as Balogun was forced off in the first-half whilst Dunne was replaced late on with a problem.

Therefore, they both were doubts for the game against the Welsh side and Beale gave an update on the centre-backs when speaking to West London Sport.

“Jimmy’s situation is that we still think it is a contact injury but there is still some swelling there and it’s a case of that coming down and seeing where he is. He’s walking about now. He is tough, Jimmy, so you expect that, but we are going to miss him for a couple weeks.

“But with Rob (Dickie), Jake (Clarke-Salter) and Leon (Balogun) we have plenty of cover there.”

Beale also revealed that the influential Chris Willock should return at the end of the month.

The verdict

This is obviously good news about Balogun as everyone knows he doesn’t have the best injury record so it was naturally a worry when he went off.

Of course, the Dunne update isn’t as positive but there will be a relief that it’s not a long-term problem and, as Beale points out, there is cover in central defence, so they can cope.

Ultimately, the R’s have a decent squad and Beale will feel whoever he picks in the XI tomorrow will be able to get a good result.

