Michael Beale provides early team news ahead of QPR’s game v Middlesbrough

QPR didn’t have an ideal start to the new season as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Michael Beale will have been hoping for a more successful start to his time as Rangers boss although given the side were without both Chris Willock and Luke Amos, they will not feel as though their starting eleven isn’t at full strength.

The manager admitted that Willock missed out through illness whilst Amos wasn’t ready to be involved in the opening game of the campaign.

Rangers are now looking towards the weekend as they prepare to host Middlesbrough and given it’s the club’s first home game of the season, they will be keen to get off to a strong start with their fans behind them.

Furthermore, Beale was able to provide a boost for the fans as he told the club’s Official Media: “He [Willock] will be ready and available for next week [against Middlesbrough] and so will Luke Amos.”

Following a draw at the weekend, Boro will no doubt be coming to Loftus Road with their eyes on three points but Beale’s side will be hoping that the home advantage will see them through.

The Verdict:

This is great news for QPR fans. Willock had a brilliant season for the club last year as he scored seven goals and contributed 11 assists in 35 league appearances.

The 24-year-old was unlucky with his injury but he seems to have recovered well and will now be looking to have an impact in his side again this season.

Meanwhile Amos provided six goals and six assists in 29 appearances last season so it’s clear that the return of the two players will only boost QPR’s attacking threat as they prepare to face Middlesbrough.

Considering Rangers failed to register a single shot on target during Saturday’s game, both Willock and Amos are definitely players Beale needs available to his side.