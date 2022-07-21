Michael Beale provides an update on Chris Willock ahead of QPR’s new season

Last season Chris Willock’s good start to the year was curtailed after he suffered a hamstring injury in March that led him to need surgery.

Before picking up his injury, the attacking player had seven goals and 11 assists to his name so it was a loss for QPR when he was injured.

There has certainly been a lot of change at Loftus Road since Willock last played for the side with Michael Beale coming in to replace Mark Warburton as manager.

However, the impact that the 24-year-old can have has not been ignored by the new manager and fans will be pleased to hear a positive update on his fitness as the boss told West London Sport: “He’s back in full training now so he’s just got to catch up with one or two bits.

“He’s working really hard, looking strong in his running, but it’s just the way Chris plays with the twisting and turning and carrying the ball – that’s a different type of fitness.”

Beale has recently expressed his desire to have their player available for the first game of the season against Blackburn at the end of the month and this update is definitely a step in the right direction.

The Verdict:

Whether or not Willock will make it for the first game of the season is yet to be seen given that the club won’t want to rush his recovery so he will be available for more of the season.

However, this update is really positive and fans will be glad to hear that as it stands, they won’t have to be without the attacking player for too long.

The 24-year-old had a great season until his injury last year and as Rangers try a push for promotion next season, there is no reason why he can’t have a big part to play again in that aim.