Michael Beale outlines QPR transfer intentions as double deal close

Queens Park Rangers head coach Michael Beale has revealed that he is targeting two different positions to add to in the coming weeks, with new signings on the verge of being completed.

The Hoops have brought three players in since Beale was appointed to replace Mark Warburton in the dugout at Loftus Road, with defenders Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter arriving on a permanent basis, as well as Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts on loan.

In addition to that, there has been a clear-out of players – some out of contract and others not – with names such as Jordy de Wijs, Charlie Austin, Yoann Barbet and Moses Odubajo heading out of the club.

There is still clearly work to be done though when it comes to shaping the squad ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season, which kicks off for QPR in less than three weeks time when they make the long trip north to face Blackburn Rovers.

It appears though that there are some new faces being closed in on by Beale and his team, and he has positions in mind that he needs to work on.

We are constantly talking about that and while we are in Germany, or when we are back home, one or two new faces will come in,” Beale said, per West London Sport.

“We are talking to one or two players and they are good players.

“But when you are talking to good players these things can take a bit more time.

“It might be that their club don’t want them to move on, or it might be that there is stuff going on with their contract.

“In all fairness, this summer has been fantastic in terms of players that want to come in and play for QPR.

“But we’re not Man City, so we have to duck and dive a little bit to make things work for us.”

“There’s all sorts of things that you have in your mind that you’d like to do.

“There’s one or two key areas that we’re looking at, right-back being one of them, maybe another midfielder – a different type of midfielder that can play on two lines.”

The Verdict

It was pretty obvious that QPR were in for a right-back considering they’ve had bids rejected for Millwall’s Danny McNamara, but on the face of it, new midfielders are just as important.

Depending on the system that Beale implements at Loftus Road, he could be playing three central midfielders at any one time, and with his options currently being Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Luke Amos and Sam Field, they could do with strengthening.

Beale appears to have solid contacts in the game, so QPR shouldn’t find it too difficult to find at least one player in that position who can improve their starting 11.

They won’t want to leave it too long though, as with less than three weeks to go until the season kicks off, it may not leave enough time for the incoming players in question to gel with the squad.