Michael Beale offers hint at QPR’s transfer progress potentially regarding capture of Chelsea player

Michael Beale has claimed that QPR are close to confirming the signing of a new player.

The Championship side are looking to bring a new right back into the squad this summer, with a signing now nearing completion.

Rangers had been chasing the signature of Danny McNamara from Millwall, but that deal now looks like it won’t be happening after the two clubs were unable to come to an agreement over a transfer fee.

That saw QPR turn their attention to Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling, who is now expected to join-up with the club on a temporary basis.

The 41-year old confirmed that a loan deal will be the basis for the agreement between the two London clubs.

Another option in that position was seen as a key transfer move that was needed for the squad, with Osman Kakay the only current option available on the right flank.

“It is closer to happening. It’s probably going to be a loan that we’re bringing in,” said Beale, via West London Sport.

“We’ve highlighted the player that we want. I think he’s quite an exciting player and I think when he does arrive he will add competition for Ozzy.”

QPR earned their first victory of the new season last weekend with a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough.

But that win was followed up with a penalty shootout defeat to Charlton Athletic, which eliminated the team from the League Cup in the first round.

Up next for Beale’s side is the visit of Blackpool on August 13.

The Verdict

This is a much needed addition to QPR’s squad if they can get the deal over the line.

The defender performed well for Blackpool last season under Neil Critchley and deserves another chance to impress in the Championship.

QPR will also be able to offer him regular game time as he continues his development.

Completing a move to a side close-by will also be a big help in making the transition process from Chelsea as smooth as possible, giving him the best chance to succeed.