Michael Beale offers Ethan Laird injury update following QPR’s victory over Reading

Michael Beale has offered an injury update on Ethan Laird after the defender was substituted during QPR’s 2-1 win over Reading on Friday evening.

The Manchester United loanee came off with a tight hamstring during the first half.

The right back only managed 26 minutes before being replaced by Osman Kakay, with the scores still level at 0-0.

Beale has opened up on the situation surrounding the youngster, claiming it was a precautionary change.

He claimed that, due to the congested fixture list, it was the safest option to take off Laird in order to avoid any further damage to a potential injury.

It is not expected to be a serious issue, with the club planning to assess the 21-year old in the coming days to get a clearer picture of any timeframe on any potential recovery time needed to get through the problem.

“He was close to me and said he was feeling a bit of tightness, so obviously I’m not going to mess around with that,” said Beale, via West London Sport.

“I don’t think it’s anything more than that at the moment. He hasn’t pulled anything.

“We’ll have to assess it, obviously, in the coming days.

“But when he came off he just said to me: ‘Mick, it feels a bit tight’ and obviously after the schedule we’ve had it wasn’t worth the risk.”

QPR moved up to 3rd in the Championship table with their late winner over the Royals.

Lyndon Dykes’ 84th minute penalty proved to be the deciding goal, which moved Beale’s side above Reading in standings.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on 15 October.

The Verdict

Laird’s proven to be a very positive signing for QPR and has improved the side based on his performances so far.

So it would come as a blow if he were to be ruled out for an extended period through injury.

Fortunately, the issue doesn’t appear to be serious so the club will be hoping that upcoming scans reveal little to worry about.

The team did well to overcome a 1-0 deficit against a difficult Reading side on Friday night to earn an important three points.