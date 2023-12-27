Highlights Beale's first win as Sunderland manager puts them in the Championship playoff spots, but questions remain about the striker situation.

All four of Sunderland's summer signings in attack have failed to secure the starting spot, causing anxiety among fans.

Beale's team selection in his first two games suggests he is still searching for a solution upfront and needs to give one striker an extended run in the side.

Michael Beale picked up his first win as Sunderland manager on Boxing Day.

The Black Cats visited Hull City and a late strike from Jack Clarke proved the difference at the MKM Stadium. This victory takes Sunderland above Hull and into the Championship playoff spots, but Beale still has questions to answer in this new job.

Shortcomings for Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray brought high levels of positivity to Sunderland as a club, driving them into the playoffs last year.

His side lost to Luton Town at the semi-final stage and the Hatters, of course, went on to make the unlikely jump up to the Premier League.

This season, Sunderland contributed a similar level of positivity to the division once again, but it was the striker situation that had the Stadium of Light faithful feeling anxious.

All four of the strikers in the current squad joined the club in the summer and none of them have done anything to secure the starting spot thus far.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

The four attackers in question, Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda, haven’t managed a single goal between them.

Prior to Michael Beale’s appointment, there was no consistency when it came to team selection, with interim boss Mike Dodds overlooking all of the available strikers and playing Jobe Bellingham as a number nine instead.

Mowbray meanwhile gave brief chances to all members of the quartet but given that Mason Burstow currently has the most minutes to his name, with 552, and he is yet to feature under Beale, there are huge question marks.

For the new Sunderland manager to enjoy maximum success in the role, he simply has to settle on one striker and give them an extended run in the side.

Michael Beale’s Sunderland solution

There is only a small sample size available but Michael Beale’s first two games in charge offer some insight as to his plan regarding team selection.

In the 3-0 loss at the hands of Coventry City, young Frenchman Abdoullah Ba was played up front despite his primary position being out wide.

Clarke then scored the only goal of the game against Liam Rosenior’s Hull as previously mentioned, and it was former Blackburn Rovers man Bradley Dack that led the line.

Dack was withdrawn just before half-time due to an injury in East Yorkshire and with Burstow, Mayenda and Rusyn all available on the pitch, it was Adil Aouchiche that Beale turned too.

As this trend continues, one has to wonder if the cohort of out-and-out strikers available to Sunderland managers is just simply not good enough.

Scotsman Ross Stewart was an excellent servant for the club, but he joined Southampton in the summer and the club were unable to replace him.

Chances have been few and far between for the forwards to prove themselves in the heat of battle though and so Beale surely has to make a choice and give one of his players the opportunity.

Age is an apparent issue with Rusyn, at 25, being the only Sunderland striker over the age of 20.

Whether the Championship is proving to be too tall a task for Burstow and co remains to be seen, but Beale at least needs to deploy a recognised attacker upfront to see if it makes a difference to his Sunderland side in the final third.