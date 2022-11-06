Michael Beale makes West Brom claim after they beat his QPR side

QPR boss Michael Beale believes that West Brom won’t be struggling at the bottom of the table for long after they beat his side 1-0 at Loftus Road on Saturday.

A headed goal from Kyle Bartley handed Carlos Corberan his second win as West Brom’s manager since replacing Steve Bruce last week as he looks to build momentum ahead of the World Cup break.

Albion gave up few chances as they once again looked organised and resolute, refusing to allow QPR major in-roads in behind them, something they’ve struggled with this season.

But it’s back-to-back clean sheets for the West Midlands side as well as back-to-back wins which builds both momentum and confidence.

It left Beale impressed with how well West Brom played, telling the media after the game: “West Brom defended extremely well and took their big moment when it came.

“We couldn’t find the big moment at the other end and we’re obviously really frustrated.”

Beale expects the Baggies to improve and put their poor start behind them and start climbing the Championship table in what is proving to be a closely fought bottom half.

“You look at West Brom’s squad and you know they’re going to pick up. I knew it was going to be a really tough game. Everyone is so even and it is almost 50/50 who is going to win, and we saw that again today.”

Although the three points didn’t move West Brom out of the relegation zone, it reduced the gap to Sunderland in 13th to just four points ensuring a good run of form could push them high.

The focus for Corberan will now turn to Stoke City next weekend who are also in a poor run of form and just two points ahead of the Baggies in 19th.

The Verdict

It’s encouraging signs for Corberan who is hoping to have turned the tide against West Brom this week.

Tow clean sheets and two wins is absolutely massive it’s imperative that West Brom continue to reduce opposition to half chances in games.

Coventry adopted a similar strategy and it’s catapulted them up the table and with the quality and depth the Baggies have, it should do the same for them.

All it does though is highlight how competitive the Championship is considering there are just six points separating West Brom in 22nd and Reading in 12th.